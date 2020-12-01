Charles ‘Richard’ Ferguson

May 25, 1956 - Nov. 17, 2020

Charles "Richard" Ferguson, 64, formerly of Red Oak, passed away at his home near Brandon, Texas, on Nov. 17.

Richard was born May 25, 1956, in Hillsboro, Texas, to Charles Ray Ferguson and Dawn Marie Herring Ferguson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Patrick Denson.

He is survived by his sister, Diane Denson of Galveston; his nephew, Benjamin Ferguson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; plus several aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins and friends.

Richard attended Lancaster High School, where he was a member of the band. He attended Cedar Valley College, and graduated from the Fire Training Academy at Texas A&M.

He worked as a mechanic for many years at various car dealerships in the Dallas area. He was a member of the Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department as a Firefighter and EMT from 1986 to 2000, which he enjoyed very much and made lifelong friendships.

He also enjoyed attending Antique Tractor Shows with his family and showing his ‘72 “Orange Crush” pickup at various car shows. He especially enjoyed working on cars; whether his own, or those of his friends and family.

Richard loved his family and friends dearly and would do anything for them. It has been determined that he gave the best hugs. He will be missed.

There will not be a service at this time. His family and friends will gather in May, on his 65th birthday, to celebrate his life.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

Published on December 02, 2020