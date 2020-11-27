William Spivey

William Spivey, 63, of Waxahachie, Texas, gained his angel wings in the early morning of Nov. 25, 2020.

William was born in Nuremberg, Germany, on Dec. 14, 1956, to Rosiemarie Hofmann. At the age of 5, his mother married his adopted father, Jerry Spivey, and they resided together in Duncan, Okla., where he grew up.

He met and married the love of his life, Janet Spivey. In the 40 years they have been married, they were blessed with three children, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren.

He was a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Papa. One of his biggest blessings was being a father and grandfather. His children and grandchildren called him their hero, and even as adults still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs, and taught them to enjoy every moment that life has to offer.

A little over a year ago, he received another blessing when he was able to meet his biological brothers and sisters: Bubba, David, Becky and Ann for the first time, which brought him tremendous joy in his life.

William was preceded in death by his biological father, Leonard Andrus; his adopted father, Jerry Spivey; and his little sister, Cynthia.

He is survived by his wife Janet Spivey; mother, Rosemarie Spivey; daughter Christy Huskins and her husband Kerry; son, Sam Spivey; daughter, Billie Jackson and her husband Aaron; sister, Becky Lasater and her husband Brandt; sister, Ann Andrus; brother, Leonard Andrus and his wife Oleta; brother, David Andrus; grandson Kyle; grandson Brenton; granddaughter Ashlynn; granddaughter Tatum; and several nieces and nephews.

Published on November 27, 2020