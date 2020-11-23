William Jay Tekell

William Jay Tekell, 58, of Italy, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with Rev. Diane Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory.

Visitation was scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home.

William was born March 9, 1962, in Hillsboro, where he grew up, to Harold Joe and Della Jean (Blissett) Tekell. A 1980 graduate of Hillsboro High School, William played football, golf and ran track during his high school years. After attending Texas A&M for two years, he returned home to work on the family farm.

William also worked at the Hillsboro Country Club as a bartender, in sales at Case, Kubota and Ag Meier, and as an insurance agent for Woodmen of The World and Modern Woodmen.

An avid cook, William really enjoyed entertaining friends and family. In his spare time, he loved to hunt, fish, and watch sports, especially football. A passion of his was writing and he was very good at it. He was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Waxahachie Masonic Lodge Post #90.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother-in-law, Andy Young.

Survivors include his sons, Jay Mac Tekell of New Braunfels and Jett Mason Tekell of San Marcos; the mother of his sons, LouNan Tekell of Waxahachie; brother, Larry Tekell and wife, Candy, of Itasca; and two sisters, Cindy Tekell Young of Weatherford and Jill Martin and husband, Jeff, of Westmont, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge Post #196, P. O. Box 264, Hillsboro, TX 76645.

Published on November 23, 2020