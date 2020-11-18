Bobby Ray Darr

Feb. 2, 1947 - Nov. 16, 2020

Bobby Ray Darr passed on Nov. 16, 2020, in Ennis, Texas. He was born in Texarkana, Ark., County on Feb. 2, 1947, to Dimple Miller and Carl Darr.

He was in the US Army and served our country during the Vietnam War.

Bobby had a love for computers, wood working, listening to classic rock music, Tina Turner, and the Cranberries.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff Darr and wife Melissa, and Kerry Darr and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Emily Lee and Izzy Diaz; siblings, Carla, Cindy and Wayne; and numerous other extended family members and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joni; and his brother, Steve.

There will be a private family memorial.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas. www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com

Published on November 18, 2020