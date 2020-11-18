Bobby Doyle Fleeman

Dec. 11, 1937 - Nov. 14, 2020

Bobby Doyle Fleeman was born in Navarro County on Dec. 11, 1937, to Lula Florence (Richardson) and Earl Fleeman. He passed on Nov. 14, 2020, in Waxahachie, Texas.

He was a Buck Sargent in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Bobby worked for security and dressed up as a clown for the Children’s Hospital. He also worked and retired from O’Riley’s Auto Parts in Waxahachie.

Bobby enjoyed fishing, bowling at Hilltop Lanes and watching Jimmy Swaggart on TV.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy Fleeman; sons, Michael Tutton and wife Judith and Rickey Tutton; grandchildren, Matthew Tutton and wife Elizabeth, Micah Tutton and husband EJ, Ellen Tutton, Heather Stello and husband Ron, Clint McMillen and wife Valarie, Brittany Rhea and husband Chris, April Olover and husband Justin and Rickey Tutton Jr. and wife Tatia; 17 great-grandchildren; and an aunt, Dorothy Fleeman.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas. www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com

Published on November 18, 2020