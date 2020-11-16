Jim and Betty Adair

Jim Adair

Oct. 26, 1934 – Nov. 9, 2020

Betty Adair

July 23, 1942 – Nov. 12, 2020

Funeral services for Jim and Betty Adair will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Please note limited seating will be available. The service will also be live-streamed from the funeral home’s obituary page. Visitation will follow the service. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

James W. Adair, 86, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Jim was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Abbott, Texas, to Howard and Viola (May) Adair. He attended schools in Abbott, graduating in 1953.

Jim received his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in 1957 and his Masters in Education Administration from University of North Texas in 1971. Jim then started a long career as a caring educator, coach, and school administrator including, Athletic Director, Assistant Principal, Principal and Assistant Superintendent. His education tenure spans from 1957-1968 for Salado ISD, 1968-72 for Midlothian ISD, 1972-77 for Desoto ISD, and 1977-86 for Connally ISD, retiring after 28 years of education administration.

He married Elizabeth “Betty” McCoy on Aug. 12, 1978, in Waco and had 42 beautiful years of marriage together.

He was a member of Texas Retired Teachers Association, Baylor Alumni Association, Texas High School Coaches Association and Texas Association of School Administrators. He was also a member of First Baptist Church in Elm Mott.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Doris Adair Thrasher and husband Rufus Thrasher.

--

Elizabeth “Betty” Adair, 78, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Betty was born July 23, 1942, in Paris, Texas, to Harry and Frances (Nail) Walker. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1960. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Arlington State University (UTA) in 1963. Betty taught school in Uvalde, Ponca City, OK, Waco Midway and Connally, retiring in 1997 after 33 years of teaching.

She married Jim Adair on Aug. 12, 1978, in Waco and had 42 beautiful years of marriage together.

She was a member of Texas Retired Teachers Association and First Baptist Church in Elm Mott.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Phillip McCoy; and brothers, Harry Walker and Bill Walker.

Survivors include their children, Darla Herring and husband, Skipper, Wrey McCoy and wife Rhonda, and Daryl Adair; grandchildren, Ashley and (Israel) Ortiz, Savannah Davidson, Ethan and (Amber) McCoy, Colton Davidson, Tara McCoy, Connor Davidson, Kaitlyn Adair, Shelby Adair, Jessica McCoy, Daryl Ray Adair, Reilly Adair, and Darylin Adair; great-granddaughters, Lily Grace Ortiz and a baby on the way; Betty’s sisters-in-law, Barbara Morris and Myrna Walker; several nieces and a nephew, and a host of other relatives; and many friends, fellow educators, and former students.

The family would like to acknowledge a special Thank you to Beth Reed for her love, continuous care and support.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (Jim), American Heart Association (Betty) or Fuzzy Friends Rescue.

“Our precious and loving parents passed away within 3 days of each other and they will be missed by many. They had incredible careers as educators; Betty as a loved and well respected teacher, and Jim as a teacher, coach, and administrator. They touched many lives, not just ours, but also their students and co-workers. Their legacy will live on for years to come. We take comfort in knowing that Jim and Betty are now resting together in the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Published on November 16, 2020