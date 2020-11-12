Jon M. Warren Jr.

Oct. 10, 1963-Nov. 9, 2020

Jon passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020. He fought hard to beat his liver disease the last few months, but sadly lost his battle at 57 years old. His daughters Harley Warren and Macy Warren, and his sister Laura Johnson were by his side when he went to be reunited with his mother and father, Eugenia and Jon Miller Warren; and grandparents, Joy and EW Pullin and Hazel and Forrester Hancock.

Jon lived in Waxahachie for 40 years. He grew up in Plano, Texas, where he had many lifetime friends that he always considered part of his family.

He is survived by his four children, Harley and grandson Knox Sherman, Macy, Ethan and Alexia Warren; his sister, Laura Johnson and her daughters Breanna, Brittany, Brylea, Braelyn and Brooklyn Johnson; and cousins, Sam Hunter, Chris Hunter and Jill Hunter-Williams.

Jon adored his children and would give the shirt off his back for his friends. He loved going to the lake and beach and cooking out. He was always smiling and laughing. He took the time to talk to everyone he met. No one was a stranger, which is why he excelled in his career as an insurance and real-estate agent.

We are planning a “Celebration of Life" for Jon in Florida’s Gulf Coast with visions of smooth, sandy beaches and crystal clear water.

