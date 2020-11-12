Helen Diane West

Helen Diane West, age 76, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at her home in Waxahachie, Texas.

Diane was born March 3, 1944 in Dallas, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Doyle West of Waxahachie; daughter, Debbie Renee West of Arlington, Texas; son John William West, daughter-in-law Angie West, granddaughter Caroline Elizabeth West, grandson Jonathan Daniel West of Waxahachie; sister, Kathy Campbell of Dallas; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Helen Campbell; and a sister Peggy Durrwachter.

Diane grew up in Duncanville, where the family kept horses. She often rode in parades and competed in barrel racing competitions.

Diane graduated from Duncanville High School in 1962. She went on to Arlington State College, now the University of Texas at Arlington, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in English in 1966.

Diane and Jerry married on Feb. 17, 1967, at the First Baptist Church in Duncanville, Texas. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in 2020.

Her employment history included the Dallas City Library, First National Bank of Dallas and Merrywood School of Duncanville. Her longest employment was as an administrative assistant for the Duncanville Fire Department, where she worked for more than 20 years and retired in 2003.

Diane was an experienced sewer and enjoyed quilting. She was an active member of the Farley Street Quilting Club that created quilts for shut-ins and nursing home residents.

During her retirement years, she and Jerry traveled frequently to many U.S. destinations including New England, Niagara Falls, the Southwest, Montana, California and Alaska. But she especially loved her home where she gardened, entertained family and friends and spoiled her grandchildren.

During their marriage, she and Jerry enjoyed membership in the Western Music Association and traveled nationally promoting Western music as a musical genre. Through their active involvement in Western music, they became friends of the Roy Rogers family and other entertainers and enthusiasts.

Diane maintained loving relationships with her Duncanville 1962 classmates throughout her life, in addition to Jerry’s Cedar Hill High School class of 1960.

The family would like to thank all of the support, love and help from family and friends who called, sent cards, brought food, visited, prayed and supported them over the last weeks and months. A special thanks to Larry and Edina Hintze and the rest of their 1960 school classmates.

Published on November 13, 2020