Darlene Bann

Darlene Bann, age 63, passed peacefully the morning of Nov. 10, 2020, comforted by her husband and children in her home in Waxahachie, Texas.

Darlene was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 6, 1957, to James and Mary Alice Lee. Her father was in the military, so she moved around a lot as a child along with her brother Ronnie and sisters Pat and Tina. They eventually made their way back to Texas, where she graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth. This is where she met her husband, Stephen Bann. The two married when she was 19 and have just recently celebrated their 43rd year of marriage.

Darlene was incredibly active in the Waxahachie Community where she raised her two children, Cody and Cassie, alongside her husband Steve. She spent many years working at Nicholas P. Sims library where she created the “Teen Club.” She poured into so many lives through her love of reading there.

She was a familiar and friendly face who loved to share her joy with everyone she met. She carried this same passion for people and books as she went to work for Waxahachie ISD as a library aide at Waxahachie Ninth Grade Academy and at Waxahachie High School. These places were more than just workplaces to her. They were avenues to extend her servant’s heart. She was very passionate about helping students find scholarships and financial aid for school and gave of her time freely to help make this happen. Darlene was the type of person who gave to everyone she encountered.

Darlene’s greatest joy came from her family. She was a very active mother when her own children were growing up — PTO President, Den Mom for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was always there to take Cassie to every play rehearsal and performance and she never missed a show in the many years of Cassie’s acting career.

She had many siblings and nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly as well. She lived for others, especially her family. In her later years, she got to become a Grandmother (DeeDee) to three beautiful girls and they became a whole new reason for being. DeeDee cherished her time spent with them and often referred to them as her soulmates. She was the most amazing wife, mother, and DeeDee.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Alice Lee; and her sisters, Tina Molder and Pat Raney.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Stephen Bann; her children, Cody Bann and wife Svetlana Bann, and Cassie Bann and partner Jeremy Drew; grandchildren, Stella, Stevie, and Celeste; brother, Ronnie Lee; and numerous members of our extended family and friends.

In honor for her love of Winnie the Pooh and reading, I believe she would like us to leave you with this quote: “If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together...there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart...I’ll always be with you.” - A.A. Milne

A visitation will be held for family and friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie.

In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of her love for reading, the family requests that you consider a memoriam donation to Nicholas P. Sims Library. https://www.simslib.org/friends-of-the-library

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St. Waxahachie, Texas. www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.

Published on November 12, 2020