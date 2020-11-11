Susan Kay Kearbey

Susan Kay Kearbey went home to Jesus on Nov. 8, 2020, at age 70.

Susan was born to Vernon and LaVerne Penning on Sept. 17, 1950, in Alton, Illinois. She grew up in Festus, Missouri, with her four siblings: Kerry, Holly, Marcy and Kelly.

Susan met her husband, Raynard O. Kearbey, in 1966 at Festus High School in Missouri. After seven years of dating, from "going steady" in high school to being promised in junior college and then engaged in college, they married immediately after they both graduated. Just days after Raynard finished his architectural thesis, he hitchhiked all the way home from Kansas State to marry the love of his life.

They married on Aug. 3, 1974, and went on to have three children, Ryan (son), Kyle (daughter), and Eryn (daughter). As a family, they lived in San Antonio, Texas, for three years (1979-82), DeSoto, Missouri, for 12 years (1982-94), and then Ovilla, Texas, from 1994 to present.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother (a.k.a. “Gam Gam”), Susan was an incredible teacher and touched the lives of so many children beyond her own. She was a second-grade elementary school teacher for more than 30 years, retiring in 2015.

Outside of teaching, her passions were cooking, gardening, reading, shopping, and traveling. When she wasn't at a grocery store, she was testing out a new recipe or reading a good book by David Jeremiah, Randy Alcorn, Terri Blackstock, Bodie & Brock Thoene, Joel C. Rosenberg, Mary Huggins Clark, or Tim LaHaye & Jerry B. Jenkins (a few of her favorite authors). She had a green thumb like no other, with the special ability to make any plant grow and flourish.

Susan was well-traveled, having been all over the world, from Jerusalem to New York to Prague to Seattle. She loved to shop and was always on the hunt for thoughtful gifts. She spoiled her grandchildren with clothes, books, cards — simple little things to make them smile and know they were dearly loved.

Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, even amid her painful battle with cancer. Her relationship with Christ was "the number one" (a phrase she always used) priority in her life and she made it her mission to spread His word, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Susan joins her mother LaVerne and father Vernon in Heaven.

She is survived by her husband Raynard; her children, Ryan, Kyle, and Eryn; and five grandchildren, Matthew, Ian, Eva, West, and Wren.

Visitation is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, and a service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, both at Bear Creek Baptist Church (1810 S Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas). Interment will follow at Waxahachie City Cemetery.

