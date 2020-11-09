Charlotte Sue Fleeman Mellos

March 13, 1948 ~ Nov. 5, 2020

Sue has gone on the journey we each must take alone. She suffers no more and at long last is holding her son Donald Jean who went before her. Also, before her is Brother Chester Ray Sonny Fleeman Jr., Mother Barbara Bearden Fleeman, Father Chester Raymond Fleeman Sr., first cousin Larry Prather, and Uncle Clarence Prather. She leaves behind 1 sister Glenda Kay Freeman, niece Stacy Fleeman Watson, Nephew Thomas Campbell, and great-niece Sophia Watson.

Published on November 09, 2020