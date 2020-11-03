Obituary: Wanda Joyce Oglesby

Wanda Joyce Oglesby

March 27, 1939

October 31, 2020

Wanda Joyce Oglesby, 81, of Red Oak, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 27, 1939 to Thomas Alicen Russell and Willie Edna Williams. Wanda married the love of her life Jimmy Wayne Oglesby on March 17, 1956 in Waxahachie. As part of a military family, Wanda lived in many different places. She was a loving Pastor’s wife and Air Force wife who always put family first. Wanda loved gardening, working jigsaw puzzles and her grandkids. She was a longtime member of New Life Church of God, Wanda attended University Church Assembly of God in Waxahachie for the last two years.

She is survived by husband of sixty four years Jimmy Wayne Oglesby; children Michael Oglesby and wife Lori, Michelle Pidgeon and husband John, Milton Oglesby, Marty Oglesby and wife Amy; grandchildren Jennifer, Jason, Jimmy, Jessica, Joey, Jordan, Aaron, Tiffany, Blake, Brittany, Justin, Brooklyn and Jhett; two sisters Karen Mayfield and husband Kenneth, Paula Baker and husband Steve; brother Royce Russell and wife Sandy; nineteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Allison Russell and Willie Edna (Williams) Russell; grandsons Damon and Dustin See; brother Troyce Russell.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at The University Church Assembly of God in Waxahachie, Texas with Gerald Patterson and Pastor Aaron See officiating. Interment will follow at the Forreston Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas. www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com

Published on November 03, 2020