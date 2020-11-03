Obituary: Mary Frances Bratcher

Mary Frances Bratcher, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020.

She was born on November 5, 1928 in Boz, Ellis County, TX to her parents, Roy M.

Holleman and Annie Mae Magby. Frances married Ernest Bratcher on March 31, 1948.

She spent many years working for Eckerd Drugs, specifically enjoying the opportunity to

help customers with cosmetics. She was a long-time member of Farley Street Baptist

Church. The church nourished her faith and provided cherished community and

friendships over many decades. Frances was a great fan of Gospel music and took every opportunity to hear it performed live. She also loved to play forty-two. She was a skilled player and thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity for camaraderie, banter and laughter with family and friends around a game of forty-two. Frances will be greatly missed by friends and family, but we take comfort now that she rests in peace with her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Montgomery; siblings, Belva Reese and Bobby

Wood; one grandson, James Scott Smith, and two great-grandchildren, Emily Wood and

Carson Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Bratcher; brother, Roy (Buck)

Holleman, and daughter, Wendy Lynn DeWeese.

There will be a visitation from 12:00-1:00P.M. for friends and family on Saturday,

November 7, 2020 at Boze Mitchell McKibbin funeral home in Waxahachie, Texas. A

brief graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Lakeview Cemetery in

Waxahachie, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511

West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas. www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.

