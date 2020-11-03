Dennis Alexander

On Sunday morning, October 25, 2020, Dennis Alexander, husband, loving father and grandfather, after completion of chemo and radiation treatments, unexpectedly passed away.

Dennis was born in Bridgeport, Texas on April 3, 1944, to Earl and Evelyn Alexander, the youngest of six children. He was raised in Arlington, Texas and was a longtime resident of Waxahachie.

Dennis, a retired supervisor for UPS and retired bus driver for Waxahachie ISD, married Brenda in August, 2009. He enjoyed time with family, he was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved to laugh and was a jokester, he enjoyed fishing, dominos, farkle, Facebook – and old Westerns, he had a beautiful voice and he enjoyed singing for anyone would who would listen!

He was in the military during the Vietnam War, he served in both the Army and was a member of the Sea-Bees in the US Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Floyd, and sisters, Peggy and Patsy.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Brenda Alexander, his daughters, Jenise Francis and husband Michael, of Bridgeport, Texas, Denise Carlson and husband Richard, of Alba, Texas, Step-Children Aaron Riley and his fiancée, Jessica Fioto, both of Tucson, AZ, Nichole Huckaby of Waxahachie, Texas, Justin Huckaby, of Lindale, Texas and Chad Huckaby of Shamrock, Texas, Brothers Troy Alexander of Arlington, Texas, and Odell Alexander and his wife, Reba, of Chandler, Texas, Grandchildren Chandler Hardy of Roanoke, Texas, Peyton, Austin and Tatum Yeats of Waxahachie, Texas, Jaxon Huckaby of Lindale, Texas, Richard Carlson Jr. of Irving, Texas, Brandi Pollock and Whitney Reeves, both of Bridgeport, Texas and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, countless friends and church family.

Unselfishly, Dennis has donated his body to UT Southwestern for the advancement of science and education.

A memorial service will be held to a later date and is to be announced to family and friends.

Published on November 03, 2020