Obituary: Linda Kaye Alvarez

Linda Kaye Alvarez, age 54, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on, October 27,

2020. She was born on June 13, 1966 to her parents, Ester Villarreal and Nicolas Medina Esparza. She graduated from Waxahachie High School with her cosmetology license in 1983. Linda was a life-long resident of Waxahachie and was extremely involved in the community while raising her 4 children along-side former husband, Robert “Rob” Alvarez. She was a remarkable woman who touched so many throughout the community. She will be deeply missed, and her beautiful smile and compassionate heart will never be forgotten.

Linda’s greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, serving God and serving others. She was a member of the Oaks Church. She loved being involved and it showed by the various organizations she served on. Linda was a school board member for Waxahachie ISD, assisted as Chaplain at Baylor Scott and White Waxahachie, was on the Ellis County Appraisal District board. Linda also gave her time volunteering at several other organizations including: CASA, Hope Clinic, Meals on Wheels, and others. She was the founding member of ECHO – Ellis County Hispanic Organization.

Linda’s calling in life was to be a true servant and she accomplished that. She was there any time someone needed an extra hand or smile. She worked for Avid Central Texas Health Care for disabled adults, The Velvet Angel (Plain Jane) for more than 10 years, and Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home.

Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Adalicia Fouse and husband

Randy, Malissa Albrecht and husband Jason, Abigail Call and husband Andrew and

Robert “Tito” Alvarez; grandchildren, Kiefer, Kloe, Tripp, and Ezra; siblings, George

Esparza and wife Dolores, Diana Downs and husband Phillip, Oscar Esparza and wife

Lisa, Melinda Fitts, Vicky Fitz and husband Steve, Michelle Rodriguez, Kathy Esparza,

David Ferrer and numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family and life-long friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Corporal Nicholas Esparza, Jr. and

Nicholas Lynn Esparza.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020

at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00PM, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the BozeMitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie.

Published on October 30, 2020