Obituary: Anita M. Wheeler

Anita M. Wheeler, 92, of Waxahachie, went home to her Lord surrounded by her family Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 in Waxahachie. She was born on September 17th, 1928 in Wills Point, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. John C. and Millie DeLona (Hay) Burch.

She graduated from Terrell High School in 1945 and continued her love for education by working in the Waxahachie School District, where she retired as the School Tax Collector. Anita married her high school sweetheart, Thomas “T.K.” Wheeler, whom she was married to for 65 years.

She was a long-time member of the Ferris Heights United Methodist Church where Anita enjoyed singing in the choir alongside her family. In addition to her love for serving the Lord, she also loved serving her family. In fact, her grandsons would jokingly leave tips for her as she was often known to serve food to her family but would not sit down and enjoy it herself.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survivors include, daughter, Janice Street and her husband, Billy Don of Waxahachie; daughter-in-law, Lynne Wheeler, of Columbia, S.C.; three grandsons, Jeremy Street, Joel Street and his wife, Cassie, and Kenneth Wheeler and his wife, Emily; two great-grandsons, Cole Street and Cameron Street; one great-granddaughter, Charley Wheeler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents; brother, J.C. Burch; sister, Agatha (Burch) Hutchens; husband, T.K. Wheeler; and son, Larry Wheeler.

The family would like to thank Legend Oaks of Waxahachie for the comfort and care provided to Anita during her final moments.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie, followed by the funeral service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Internment will follow at the College Mound Cemetery at 2:00 PM in Terrell, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and Ferris Heights United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.

Published on October 27, 2020