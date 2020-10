Brenda 'Jane' Sims obituary

Brenda “Jane” Sims, 80, of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away October 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Lynch Funeral Home 4238 Hwy 34 South, Greenville, TX 75402.

Friends may visit family on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. during visitation at Lynch Funeral Home. For complete obituary and condolences go to lynchfuneralservice.com.