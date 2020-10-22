William Erby Ellis Jr.

William (Bill) Ellis has left this world to go to his heavenly home where there is no more suffering and no more pain; where he can walk the streets of gold and maybe even do a jig.

Born on April 11, 1956, and passed away on Oct. 18, 2020.

He graduated from Skyline High School, and then worked hard in the field of Information Technology. His Christian life was important to him and he was a deacon at Bear Creek Baptist Church. He was also a member of Southwest Dallas Amateur Radio Club and had a passion for ham radios.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Erby Ellis Sr. and Elizabeth Campbell Ellis; and his sons, Willy and Wilson Ellis.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Patty Echols Ellis; his baby girl, Whitney Ellis; and a host of many amazing friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Scottish Rite for Children in William’s name.