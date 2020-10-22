Jo Ann Ashcroft Petton

Jo Ann Ashcroft Petton was born Dec. 14, 1949, in Whitewright, Texas, and passed away Oct. 13, 2020, in Midlothian, Texas, at the age of 70.

Her adoptive parents Gerard V. Ashcroft and Ladelle R. Ashcroft raised her in Grand Prairie, Texas.

She graduated from Grand Prairie High School in 1969 and married Michael Petton of Ferris, Texas, on Dec. 5, 1969.

They lived the last 33 years in Midlothian, Texas. Jo Ann and Mike raised three sons and now have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with another expected in a few weeks. The grandkids were the light of her life. They loved spending weekends and summers with grandma and swimming in the cattle trough all day being spoiled with watermelon and homemade ice cream.

Jo Ann loved crappie fishing at Lake Aquilla and could sometimes be seen at 4 a.m. looking for just one more minnow in the bottom of the boat trying not to wake up the boys. And in her later years going to Winstar, where she mostly just struck up conversations.

All her life she could easily converse with anyone… and had never met a stranger.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and sister Letha Karmgard of Chicago, Illinois. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Crystal Petton.

There will not be a funeral service, but instead, a Celebration of Jo Ann’s Life in the near future. Jo Ann’s wishes were to not have sadness, but in her usual way to have everyone happy around her.

