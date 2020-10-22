Gregory Scott Odom

May 20, 1966 to Oct. 16, 2020

Greg was born in Waxahachie on May 20, 1966, and passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020, with his wife Carol and sister by his side. Greg was 54 and a lifetime resident of Waxahachie.

Greg loved the country and everything about it. Riding the back roads, cooking out at the lake or in the backyard and listening to country music. He loved to laugh and have fun. Family gatherings and holidays were where he was happiest. Family was everything to Greg.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gary and Velma Odom of Waxahachie.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Travis Odom; and loving sister, Sandi Witt. Greg had two wonderful grandsons, Jayden and Justice; a daughter, Tabatha; three nephews, an uncle, several cousins and cat, Kiki.

The immediate family will have a private “Celebration of Life” for Greg somewhere out on a back-country road looking up at the stars.