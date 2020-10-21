Obituary

10/08/1944 - 10/19/2020

Everette Davis, age 76, was born to Charles Joy Davis (deceased) and Ellen Victoria Bazzell (deceased) in Montgomery, AL. He passed away at home in Red Oak, Texas, were he resided for the last 30 years with his wife of 50 years, Carol Jean Davis.

Before retirement, Everette was in the auto parts sales business and enjoyed classic cars. He was passionate about University of Alabama Football, NASCAR, and family gatherings that often revolved around both.

Everette was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Cecil Davis, Charles Davis, and Jack Davis); and four sisters, Dorothy Jones, Annie Ruth Chapman, Doris Ann Huett, and Mary Davis.

Everette is survived by his wife Carol Jean Little Davis; and daughters, Kim (CJ) Butterbaugh of Montgomery, AL, Melissa (Joey) Lanoue of Waxahachie, TX, and Brandy (Mark) McKelvy of Waxahachie, TX.

He also has six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren who love their “Papaw”. Everette is also survived by three sisters, Billie Jo (Tom) Metford, Rhonda (Ricky) Macon, Peggy Davis, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews that live across the country.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Everette is to be interred in Prattville, AL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, or an organization of your choosing which cares for children with disabilities.