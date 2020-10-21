Obituary

After a three-year battle with cancer, Mark Wayne McCrary, age 60, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2020, with his loving and devoted wife Janet by his side.

Mark was born in Waxahachie, Texas, on July 5, 1960, to T.J. and Joyce McCrary. He was a 1979 graduate of Waxahachie High School. Mark met the love of his life, Janet, in high school and on April 16, 1981, he married his high school sweetheart.

Mark spent his working career in electrical industrial maintenance. He had a knack for solving problems and fixing any and all things. He truly lived life to the fullest, through simple pleasures. He loved riding his mountain bike over 100 miles weekly and riding his Harley with Janet.

Mark was an enthusiastic guitar player. He loved writing and recording music. He especially loved starting out his day playing his guitar for his wife before work and would do this daily. His other hobbies included playing the harmonica and wood working.

Left to cherish Mark’s memories are his loving wife of 39 years, Janet McCrary; sons, Christopher McCrary and wife Alisha of Tomball, Texas, Joshua McCrary of Houston, Texas, and Matthew McCrary and wife Jocelyn of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, McKenna, Mason, Baylee and the light of his world Zachary McCrary; sisters-in-law, Tricia Barthold and husband Bobby of Valley View, Texas, Lisa Bryant and husband Anthony of Valley View, Texas, and Betty McCrary of Louisiana; mother-n-law, Mary Sudduth; nieces, Cori (Kurt), Abby (Kirby), Andi, Kristi; and nephews, Chance (Sheena), Adam (Crystal) and Eric.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny Dody and Newman McCrary; sister, Joyce (sissy) Grimes; and nieces, Kathy Grimes and Nikki Grimes.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie with Pastor Eric Enriquez officiating. Interment will follow at Italy Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie.