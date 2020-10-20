Obituaries

Obituary

Jo Surles died at home in Italy, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

She was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Waxahachie, Texas, to Joe Ben Barnett and Ruby Jane Buchanan Barnett of Waxahachie.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, David Eugene Surles of Milford, Texas; son, Steven Wayne Bennett of Lancaster, Texas, his wife Rhonda, and their children Madison, Bailey, Libby, and Tripp; daughter, Beverly Bennett Camp of Morgan, Texas, her husband Ed Camp their children, Bruen, Hayden and Samantha; daughter, Heather Pettid Bryant of Italy, Texas, her husband Ricky Bryant, their children Michael, Chance, Courtney and Destiny, and their grandchild, Penelope; stepdaughter, Darla Surles Cook, her husband Raymond, their children Shelby, Bethani, and their grandchild, Ellie; stepdaughter, Beth Surles Smith, her husband Tony, and their children Zachary, Kennedy, and Kyle; stepson, David Surles Jr., his wife Mandi, their children Hadley and Haydyn; sisters, Ruby Faye Wafer, Minnie Howard, Bridgette Adamek, Freddie Lord; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jo was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Johnny Marvin Barnett; and her son, Keith Allen Bennett.

After 14 years of remission from breast cancer, Jo succumbed to a rare gallbladder/liver cancer. She was diagnosed in October 2018 and fought a valiant battle with very few complaints and a positive attitude that was inspiring.

Jo graduated Waxahachie High School in 1967. She then followed her family to Baytown, Texas, where she married Steven Wayne Bennett. After their divorce, Jo kept a familial relationship with Steven and his family.

Jo met David at the drag races. He states he fell in love at first sight. He later regretted not dialing in at her suggestion of an 8 flat. If he had he would have won. He has been listening to her ever since. Together they blended their families and now have a loving legacy of six children, 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Jo was an award-winning manager in the fast-food industry. She served Jack in the Box for over 12 years and later retired from McDonald’s after 25 years of remarkable service. She took great pride in providing her customers the highest quality dining experience. Her customers grew to love her and looked forward to seeing her and frequented her stores during her shifts. Jo was called upon to bring back many failing locations.

Jo spent her remaining years crafting hand embroidery, quilting, baking, and feeding her family. She especially enjoyed big family dinners, most of all Family Christmas. Jo’s last family dinner was on her birthday Sunday, Oct. 4. It was a joyous beautiful day and Jo said, “It was the best gift one could get.”

She will be missed greatly, most of all by her husband, David, and her most beloved companion, her dog, Gibbs.

Visitation for family and friends will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel, 800 S. Ward St. Italy, Texas.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy, Texas. Interment will follow at Milford Cemetery.