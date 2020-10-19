Obituaries

Obituary

June 28, 1936 - Oct. 18, 2020

Lucia Frye, 84, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Oct. 18, 2020.

She was born June 28, 1936, in Wallace, Kansas, to Abraham and Ina Tidball.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Grace King; sister, Thelma Luther; brothers, Emerson Mather and Earl Mather; and great-grandson, B.J. Copeland Jr.

Lucia is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, David Lowell Frye Jr. and wife Kathy, Yvonne Janece Eves and husband Ron, Jonathan Kent Frye and wife Kelly, and Michaele Lavonne Frye; grandchildren, Jennifer Frye Gibbs, Brandie Eves, Bethanie Eves, Emily Eves Franco, Michael Woodward and Ethan Frye; and eight great-grandchildren.

A visitation is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Waxahachie Funeral Home. A funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at First Assembly of God Church, 7012 W. 287 by-pass, Waxahachie. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.