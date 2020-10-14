Obituaries

Dana Wooldridge Argumaniz of Red Oak, Texas, a former resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away Oct. 11, 2020, at her home in Red Oak, after battling cancer for three years.

She was born in El Paso on Oct. 14, 1961, and was a graduate of Bel Air High School and continued her education at Texas A&M.

She married Frank Argumaniz also of El Paso and they eventually moved for work and settled in Red Oak. Dana was a long-time employee of the city of Red Oak and was the city secretary until her death.

She spent her entire life helping others and leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness.

She is survived by her husband Frank Argumaniz; daughter, Danielle Emmett and husband Joe; and grandchildren, Alexandra, Gage and Jackson. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Gail Wooldridge of Red Oak; and sisters, Teresa Greenwell of Kerens, Texas, and Donna Wooldridge of Lake Fork, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Wooldridge.