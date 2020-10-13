Obituaries

Obituary: Delphin Morrow

Delphin Morrow passed away at his home on October 4, 2020 after a long illness. He was born November 10,1935 to Roy and Effie Morrow. Delphin was an upholsterer and retired from Flexsteel after more than 30 years. He proudly served in the army for years and retired from the Texas State Guard as Lt. Colonel.

He was active in his children’s sport activities, serving as the equipment manager for the Peewee Football League as well as participating in the baseball leagues. His love of fishing was lifelong.

Delphin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Winona Morrow of Waxahachie; sons, Brian Morrow of Waxahachie and Kelly Morrow of Ennis; daughter-in-law, Glenda Morrow of Bigfork, Montana, six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and brother, William H. Morrow of GunBarrel City.

His son Dana preceded him in death in June of this year.

Because of covid no services are planned at this time; we would ask that you keep us in your prayers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.