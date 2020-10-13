Obituaries

Matthew “Tyler” Brady

Matthew “Tyler” Brady, of Waxahachie, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the age of 34 with his loving family at his bedside. Tyler was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 9, 1986. He graduated from Waxahachie High School in 2004. He played football and baseball for the Waxahachie Indians and was a member of FFA all four years of high school. Tyler also did volunteer work for the Ellis County Juvenile Court and the Ellis County Clerk’s Office his junior and senior years of school. Tyler attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. He went on to graduate from Navarro Fire Academy then EMT and Paramedic school. After graduation, he went to work for the Ennis Fire Department where he was employed for 12 years. He also graduated from the police academy in Navarro County in 2008. Tyler loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed going to the hunting lease each year to be there with family and friends. He enjoyed working on his guns and playing the guitar. He loved country music as well as music by the one and only Frank Sinatra. He had a love for the military and military history. He was also a student of the Bible and a devout Christian. He was saved at the age of 11. Tyler had a kind, sweetheart, a beautiful smile that would light up the room, and a wonderful laugh that you could just never forget. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Tyler is survived by his daughter, Maeleigh Brady, of Waxahachie; his parents, Mark and Peggy Brady, of Waxahachie; his sister, Emily Charles, and husband, Marcus, of Scurry, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his Fire Department family in Ennis. We thank each of you for your many prayers and support during this difficult time. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., at Farley Street Baptist Church, 1116 Brown St., Waxahachie, Texas, followed by the Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. with Bro. Richard Smith officiating. Following the Celebration of Life, there will be a private grave side service for family only. Pallbearers will be Bill Evans, Alex Snow, Thomas Smith, Scott Laza, Lance Schuelke and Blake Butler, all from the Ennis Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Anderson, Blake Bruce, Tres Lowry, Andy Gomez, Adren Allen and Louie Cravens. Arrangements are under the direction of Wayne Boze Funeral Home, 1826 W. Highway 287 Business, Waxahachie, Texas.