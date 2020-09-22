John "Jud" Powell was born on April 18, 1947, to Jimmy and Elveda (Hargrove) Powell in Kermit, Texas. He passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 73.

John married Terrye Sowell Powell on March 1, 1974, in Bangs. He was a truck driver in the oil and gas industry for a number of years before finally retiring. Jud loved model trains, being outdoors and fishing. He especially loved watching his grandkids play sports. His grandkids affectionately nicknamed him, Petey.

Jud is survived by his wife of 46 years, Terrye Powell of Bangs; two sons, Lynn Powell and wife Nova of Bangs, Wes Powell and wife Angie of Bangs; two daughters, Mekeesha Powell of Bangs, Jessica Allison and husband Jimmy of Bangs; eight grandkids, Lani, JoJo, Sy, Jonas, Sally, Guy, Mekenzee, and Cyryc; brother, Jack Powell of Lake Brownwood; and two sisters, Karen Aguilar of Bangs and Glenanda of Dallas. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elveda; and two sisters, Trecie Atchley and Cheryl Hobbs.

John’s wishes were to be cremated with no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Corrine T. Smith Animal Center (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.