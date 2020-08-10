JACKSBORO - Homer D. Grooms, 84, passed away Aug. 5, 2020 in Jacksboro surrounded by his family.

A Visitation was held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 6-7 p.m. at Coker Funeral Home. A Graveside Service was on Sunday, Aug. 9 at Lynn Creek Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Homer was born on Oct. 5, 1935 in Dumas, Texas to Homer C. Grooms and Katherine McDowell Grooms. After graduating college, Homer proudly served his country in the Navy and fought in the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Colleen Wolfe Grooms on June 13, 1959. Homer was also a member of Jermyn Baptist Church.

Homer is preceded in death by his parents.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Colleen Grooms; daughter Terri Hardcastle and husband Greg of Stephenville; son Perry Grooms and wife Ann of Bridgeport; grandchildren Tyler, Marissa, Kristen, Faith Ann, and Mattie Jo; and six great-grandchildren.

If so desired, memorials may be given to:

Jermyn Baptist Church

P.O. Box 397

Jermyn, Tx 76459

Concerned Citizens of Jack County

400 E. Pine St.

Jacksboro, TX 76458

Lynn Creek Cemetery Association

PO Box 884

Jacksboro, TX