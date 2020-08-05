Marie Fulbright Vaughn, 90, of Brady and formerly of Coleman, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Brady.

The family will host a visitation from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Church of Christ, 216 W. Elm Street, with Virgil Webb from Sunset Ridge Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman City Cemetery.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1929 in Rockwood to Sherman "Penny" Heilman and Iris Evelyn Ellis Heilman. She married John Wesley Fulbright on May 10, 1946. She worked as a dental assistant and later as a credit manager and office manager at various businesses. After her husband died John in 1998, she married Jimmy Vaughn on April 10, 2002 in Coleman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, a sister, a brother and a grandson.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Vaughn of Brady; her children, J.W. Fulbright of Coleman, D.L. Fulbright of Voss, Tony Vaughn Arlington, Shawn Marr of Leander and Zane Vaughn of Brady; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Belva Rutherford of Coleman.

Memorials may be made to the Sunset Ridge Church of Christ, 2203 Menard Highway, Brady, Texas 76825.

Remembrancescan be expressed at www.livingmemorials.com