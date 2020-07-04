Bobby Parsons, 71 of Bangs died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Care Nursing and Rehab in Early, TX. Cremation services entrusted to Brownwood Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at Www.brownwoodfuneralhome.net
