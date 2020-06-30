Paul Kugle Jr. died Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1946 in Mount Vernon, New York to Paul Nelson Kugle Sr. and Janet Pallett Kugle. He grew up in Houston and Austin. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He married Linda Sue Garner on Dec. 11, 1965 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After the passing of Linda, he married Maude Schaffner on Aug. 30, 2018 in Santa Anna. He was a builder and contractor. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a grandson and a great-granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife Maude Schaffner Kugle of Coleman; brothers John of Celeste and David of Austin; sisters Judy Kugle of Nacogdoches and Carolynn Newman of San Antonio; and daughter Cindy Cabral of Hutto; and stepson, David Schaffner of Rowlett.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Remembrances, condolences, and tributes can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Memorials are suggestedto St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.