William Ray Jones, 91, of Blanket died June 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Moro Cemetery near Blanket.

He was born Aug. 24, 1928 near Veribest in Tom Green County, Texas. He graduated from Blanket High School in 1944. He married Paula Carruth of Blanket in 1950 in Brownwood. He worked in the oilfields as a pipefitter and later as a Taylor Motor Company in Coleman. He also worked as a cabinet maker in Midland and later became the maintenance man for the Golf Course Road Church of Christ before retiring back to Blanket in 1995.

Survivors include his brother Leon Jones of Abilene; sister Juanita McIlhaney of Kingsland, Texas; four children: Jesse Jones of Blanket, Louise Moss of Houston, John Jones of Arizona and Carla Sheath of Germany; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death his wife, parents, a brother, a twin sister and a granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice or to the Early Church of Christ.

Funeral services are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early.