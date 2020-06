Joseph (Joe) L. Isbell of Brownwood, Texas, age 61, passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a two-month struggle with various health issues he just could not overcome. A visitation with family is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m., June 18, 2020, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Mark Schimmel.