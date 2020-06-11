A memorial for Donald Bridges of Lake Whitney, 1938-2020, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday June 20, at First Baptist Church of Walnut Springs.
He is survived by his wife Janet Bridges and many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
