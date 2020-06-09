CLIFTON - Charlotte Hester Lively, 87, passed from her earthly home on June 1, 2020. She was born on Sept. 24, 1932, in Combes, TX, to Ralph Edward and Hester Pruitt Turner. She attended school in Hico. On May 7, 1950, she eloped with Wendall Ray “Buck” Lively to Blackwell, TX,

They had three children, Blanche Druscilla, Wendall Ray, Jr., and Constance Sue. In 1958, the family relocated to New Orleans, LA, where they opened their own business of offshore welding. In 1968, they moved back to Texas and made their home in Clifton, where Charlotte lived until the present.

She was an avid reader, a super skilled crossword puzzle enthusiast, and an encyclopedia of movie stars and movies, new and old. She loved music of all kinds, but, probably her favorite singer was Gene Watson.

Charlotte’s greatest love was her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She was sweet, loving, and easy to get along with. Charlotte was a peacemaker and always honorary. She was one person who believed when you said “thank you,” your response should be “you’re welcome” NOT the new phrase “no problem”.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wendall Ray “Buck” Lively of 47 years. Four of her siblings preceded her in death: two sisters, Florine and Dorothy and two brothers, Pete and Willis.

She is survived by her daughter, Blanche Lane and husband, Randy; son, Wendall Lively and wife, Mary; daughter, Connie Knust and husband Ronnie.

Grandchildren, Brian Lane and wife, Theresa, Julie Weaver and husband, Shane, Hollie Bates and husband, Dustin, Cindy Flynn, Matt Lively and wife, Kat, Karen Barber and husband, Stacy, Steven Lively and wife, Laurie.

Great-grandchildren, Landon Weaver, Caleb Weaver, Cheyenne Flynn, Maddie Bates, Kenzie Bates, Kyson Barber, Kaylen Barber, Kole Lively, Kate Lively, Macie Lively, and Bryson Lively

She has one surviving brother, Ralph Turner and his wife Laverne of Hico, Texas.

There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Clifton Memorial Park. At noon there will be a luncheon—a Celebration of Charlotte’s Life at the Clifton Civic Center.

The lunch will be hosted by her grandsons’ company, Bosque Energy.