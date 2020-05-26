Sunday June the 23rd, our beloved Mom Mrs.Jimmie Ruth Bone Rogers peacefully went to sleep at her home at Fort Worth~Texas and gently stepped upstairs to the loving arms of our Lord. Our Mother joins together with all of our many friends and dear family who are already there to welcome her home to Heaven..her Mother Mrs.Ruth Railsback Bone and her Father Mr.James Kelley Bone..her Husband Major H.D.Rogers and her Son Mr.H.D.Rogers Jr."Kelly". All of us who remain here at earth who are blessed to have known her and who love her..many friends and Ruth's dear family daughter Ms.Mary Ruth Rogers and son Mr.James Kelly Rogers and grandchildren Ms.Tiffany Lauren Rogers and Mr.Robert Kelly Rogers and "Sam darling" her sweet puppy dog..many cousins Mrs.Margie Ruth Railsback Garner of Amarillo, Mr.George Jefferson Railsback of McLean, Dean Emeritus Dr.Jo Helen Railsback of Vanderbilt University, Mr.William Kelly Bone of Austin..we all miss her tremendously and look forward to that time when our almighty GOD will reunite us together at that beautiful place Heaven. A special memorial service to honor our Mother will be announced at a future time. The family of Mrs.Ruth Rogers request that all gifts in her memory be given to the American Heart Association~+~GOD bless us all

written by Ms.Mary Rogers (682)651~8649

Mr.James Rogers (817)926~6181 or (817)680~4104

P.O.Box 470975

Fort Worth, Texas, 76147