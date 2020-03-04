Vincent Thomas Cacace was born Sept. 13, 1975 in Port Jefferson, New York, to Vincent Gus and Cecelia (Bonfiglio) Cacace. Vinny passed from this life Feb. 27, 2020 in Durant at the age of 44.

Vinny and his family moved to Durant in 1979. He graduated from Durant High School and from a very young age Vinny dreamed about becoming a police officer. He was CLEET certified in Law Enforcement and a former Bryan County Deputy for nine years. He was co-owner of Yo Momma Towing and was the current president of the Blast from the Past Car Club. He was a member of St. William Catholic Church and he enjoyed car shows, hot rods and doing extreme signs and graphics which later became a very successful business for him. Vinny never met a stranger, enjoyed making everyone smile and will be missed by many.

Vinny was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Gus Cacace.

Vinny is survived by his mother, Cecelia Cacace, of Durant; sons Derek and Austin Cacace; and numerous extended family and beloved friends.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. March 6, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church. Father Carl Kerkemeyer will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery with Paul Barrors, Derek Cacace, Austin Cacace, Don Burchfield, Gary Cole, Billy Sprouse and Arnold Bently serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Walker, Robbie Haislip, Jason Ash, Mike Graham, Butch Boucher, Chad Harp, Jason Bannowsky, Jeremy Cole, Russel Harkey and many more. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 7-9 p.m. March 5. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.