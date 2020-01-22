Carlos O. Tyson, 85, passed Jan. 9, 2020, in Richmond.

Born Dec. 23, 1934, in Valliant, Oklahoma to J.P. and Annie Hill Tyson. He graduated from Bangs High School in 1953. He retired from the Union Carbide Seadrift Plant in 1985. He was an Army Veteran. He loved all sports and playing dominoes at Riverside Golf Course in Victoria after a round of golf.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Lela Wiggins Tyson; parents, J.P. and Annie Tyson; and brother Darrell Tyson.

He is survived by sons, Charles and Jerry Tyson (Tina) of Bedford; daughter, Debbie Dannelley of Richmond; grandchildren, James W Bennett III (Lisbeth), Denise Dannelley Rodrigues (Darrin), Michael Dannelley, Jack and Kathryn Tyson; four great-grandchildren; sister, Roberta "Yvonne" Beard; brothers, Perry, George (Sylvia), Wesley (Susan) and Marvin (Vivian); and many nieces and nephews.

Carlos was buried Thursday, Jan. 16 at Memory Gardens cemetery in Victoria.