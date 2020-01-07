Orman J. “Johnie” Myers was born to Tom and Enola (Swails) Myers on Nov. 25, 1923, in Rising Star, the second of six children. He passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home in Early.

Graveside services with military honors for Johnie will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Holt Cemetery near Richland Springs. Visitation will be held prior to services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home in Brownwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Johnie was a WWII veteran serving in Europe until he was wounded in 1945. He was in the hospital in Paris, France, when the war in Europe ended. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals for his service. After he recovered, he was sent home to train for the invasion of Japan. The war in the Pacific ended before he shipped out and he was released from the Army.

He married Martha Rowell in July of 1946 in Richland Springs. He farmed until 1951 and worked in manufacturing in Brady until 1953. During this time, they were blessed with Erma, Mike, Kathy, and Johnie Owen. They moved to Midland in 1953, where Orman was self-employed for the next 14 years and they filled out the family with Douglas and Robert. In 1967, he took a job with H.C. Martin Construction Co. building bridges and over passes moving around the state of Texas until 1971. In 1971, the family moved to Brady where Orman was self-employed until 1981 when he and Martha moved to Early. He retired in 1985.

Johnie Myers was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; his son, Michael Myers; and daughter, Kathy Martin.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Martha Myers of Early; daughter, Erma Ellison of Santa Anna; three sons, Johnie Myers of Columbus, Ohio, Douglas Myers of Comanche, Robert Myers of Early; daughter-in-law, Joyce Myers of Coleman; son-in-law, Ronnie Martin of Comanche; 16 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.

Orman requested that you not send flowers and in lieu of flowers make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis.