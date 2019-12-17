Dorothy Nell Taliaferro, 96, of Brownwood and formerly of Odessa, passed away on Dec. 11, 2019 in Brownwood.

Dorothy was born in Brownwood to Nina Allie Coffee and Lonne Leonard Hermon on Jan. 3, 1923. She went to high school in Fort Stockton. She married Marquis Eldred Taliaferro Sr. on Nov. 27, 1941 in Fort Stockton.

Dorothy had a love for antiquing and enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Family received guests from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Nina and Lonne; brother, Don Herman; husband Marquis Taliaferro Sr.; and son, John Taliaferro.

She is survived by her son, Marquis Taliaferro Jr. and wife Hattie; daughter, Charlotte Theaux and husband, Eugene; grandchildren, Marquis Taliaferro III and wife Monica, Michael Taliaferro and wife Dana, Kenny Taliaferro, Chris Taliaferro and wife Cheryl, Jennifer Henager, Michelle Munos and husband Jason, Nathan Theaux and wife Katie; and 13 great-grandchildren she adored.

Pallbearers were Marquis Taliaferro III, Michael Taliaferro, Kenny Taliaferro, Chris Taliaferro, Nathan Theaux and Mark Stucks.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.