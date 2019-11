Funeral services for Cruz S. Duenes, 81, of Brownwood, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's witnesses, 510 Lucas Dr. in Early. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at Heartland Funeral Home.

He passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.