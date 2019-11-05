Gloria Jean Hull Jones (born Oct. 6, 1947 in Brownwood) passed from this life at her home on Nov. 1, 2019.

She leaves behind two sisters, Peggy Perkins, Leona Carpenter; and one brother Billy Hull. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Jones; her parents, Frank and Bessie Hull; one brother, Hershel Hull; and one sister, Bobbie Asher.

She was a homemaker and also previously worked at the Double H Restaurant and at the Ranger Park Nursing Home.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Davis-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online memorials can be left at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com.