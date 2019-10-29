Mickey Sliger (Delia Wright), 75, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Brownwood.

She was born on June 13, 1944, in Comanche to Aaron Thomas Sliger. and Thelma Christine (Fox) Sliger. Mickey was devoted to her family and was always willing to help others. For many years she worked as a nurses aide. She loved fishing, antiques, and working in her yard. Mickey was a Baptist.

She is survived by her daughters, Chrissy Dawson and husband Eddie of Brownwood, and Becky Cook of Fredericksburg; grandchildren: Joshua Dawson of San Antonio, Jerrett Dawson and wife Amanda of McKinney, Kendra and husband Chance of Lubbock, Travis Blackstock of Brownwood, PFC. Rowdy Dickey of Early, and Janie Brown of Mesa, Arizona; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Lee Musgrove and husband Rocky of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and Kay Durden and husband Jim of Early; brothers, Jack Sliger and wife Carlene of Brownwood, and Don Sliger and wife Glenda of Brownwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Tish Wright and Kelly Brown; grandson, Trevor Wright; great-grandson, Conner Dawson; parents, Aaron and Thelma Sliger; brothers, Adam Sliger and Larry Dale Sliger; and sister, Hazel Juanelle Sliger.