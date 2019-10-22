Luther Carl Colbath, 87, of Clyde and formerly of Winters, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was born July 5, 1932 to Virgie Smith Sparks in Ballinger.

Luther grew up in Kerrville and moved to Winters in 1953. He married Judy Ann Sheppard on March 20, 1964 in Winters. Luther was a man of faith and a deeply devoted family man who made a career of Pulling Unit Operator for several Oilfield Companies in Winters.

Luther was preceded in death by his wife; mother; three brothers; two sisters; and one son-in-law.

He is survived by four children: Larry Colbath of Odessa, Mona Scates of Bronte, Tammie Rouse and husband John Sr. of Clyde, and Ronnie Colbath and wife Debbie of Johnson City; three sisters: Mildred Duncan of Holly Lake Ranch, Maudie Fenwick of Winters and Faye Anderson of Ingram; nine grandchildren: Michael Colbath, Misty Keneson and husband Mike, Justin Lange and wife Brandi, Trayson Lange, John Rouse Jr., Janea Smith and husband Levi, Trendon Rouse, Nicholas Colbath and Cameron Colbath; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the First Baptist Church of Winters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Hendrick Hospice of Abilene.