COMANCHE — Funeral services for Steve Johnson, 53, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Comanche Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Downing Cemetery in Comanche County. Visitation was be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the funeral home.

He passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Fort Worth.

He was born Nov. 11, 1965, in Gorman to Bill and Sue (Hall) Brown.

Survivors include his parents, Sue and Bill Brown of Comanche; sister, Robyn Williams and husband Robert of Brownwood; nephew, John Michael Schwab of Brownwood; aunts and uncles, Carrie and Bobby McGinnis of Downing, Bob and Doris Brown of Stephenville, and Ruby Brown of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother; maternal grandparents, Pete and Jewel Hall; paternal grandfather, Pitt Johnson; uncles, Glenn Hall, William Hall and Kenneth Hall; special cousin, Brian Hall; and his best friend, Ronnie Barker.