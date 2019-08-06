Ruben Packer, 84, of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Services are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Interment will be at Rocky Creek Cemetery at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Heartland Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ruben was born March 18, 1935 in Longview to Ruben James and Pearl McIntosh Packer. He attended Early High School.

In 1953, during the Korean Conflict, Ruben volunteered and served eight years in the Air Force. On Oct. 20, 1954, during leave, he married his next door neighbor, Glenda. In 1959, after finishing his military service, he and Glenda and their two small children returned to Brownwood and bought a ranch where he resided until his death.

In 1974, Ruben was called to start Victory Baptist Church. He served the congregation as their pastor for over 45 years. He baptized 600 people during his tenure as pastor and won many more to the Lord as he visited the hospital, nursing homes, or anyone who would stand still long enough to let him tell them about Jesus. He also supported ministry through the Area Baptist Missions office, the Baptist Encampment and Howard Payne University.

Ruben is survived by his wife of 64 1/2 years, Glenda; six children: Angelia Bostick (Larry), Sindy Miller (Royce), Lucindy Packer (Brian), Ruben “Buster” Packer (Carol), Mark Packer (Boscoe), Luke Packer (Holly); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his special 4-legged friend, Lady Bug.

His only sibling, Mary Lou Packer, preceded him in death by two weeks. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Ruben James and Pearl McIntosh Packer.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the nurses, doctors (both in Brownwood and Bangs), therapists and sitters for their incredible care and compassion. “Each of you are all appreciated and loved deeply. We will see you later.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 to purchase Bibles in Ruben’s memory.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.