GRANBURY - Mary Alice McCullough, 71, of Granbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday July 24, 2019. She was born on Dec. 6, 1947 in Brownwood, Texas. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, from 5-7 p.m., Wiley Funeral Home. The memorial service is Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at Mambrino Baptist Church. Graveside service to follow at 3 p.m. at Caradan Cemetery, Mills County.

She celebrated many accomplishments in life. Above all, Mary’s greatest joy was to serve the Lord and minister to those in need. She was often heard to say, “Lord, make me a blessing to someone today.”

We may never know all the lives she touched, but we will always remember she sought to touch lives.

Mary was a gentle and kind spirit. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Mindy (Reed) Hodges and husband Tim, Mollie (Barnes) Corpus and husband Manuel; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Reed) Henderson and husband Spencer, Marion (Barnes) Mourer and husband Nic, and Aaron Barnes; great- granddaughter: Kenna Mourer; brother: Clarence Horner and wife Teresa; sister: Dorothy Eoff; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Almeta Horner; her son-in-law Mark Barnes, and two grandsons: Benjamin and Andrew Reed.

Memorials can be made to the Widow’s Fund, in care of Mambrino Baptist Church.