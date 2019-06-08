Funeral services for Jimmy Ramsey, 67, of Brownwood, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10 at the Heartland Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at the funeral home.

He died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home.

He was born Oct. 26, 1951 in Brownwood. He served in the Army before returning to his hometown.

Survivors of Jimmy include his wife, Mona Ramsey; sons, Micheal Fulton and wife Dawna, Jon White, and Aaron Ramsey; his beloved grandchildren, Chevy, Brody, and Ilena; a sister, Mary Graves; brother, Ben Ramsey; nieces and their families, Stephanie Baker, Alisa Vita, Renea Hohertz, Crystal Parks, Melissa Henson, and Vanessa Banfield, as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Orville and Winnie Ramsey; brothers-in-law, Elmer Gravers and Raymond Pierce; and sisters-in-law, Betty Rogers and Linda Stembridge.