Benjamin Bennett, 83, of Brownwood, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A graveside service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday April 20 at the Burkett Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 19 from 6-8 p.m. Condolences to the family can be left at www.heartlandfuneralhome.com.

Benjamin “Benny” Warren Bennett was born Nov. 22, 1935, in Bangs, to Patrick Warren and Dessie (Wilson) Bennett. He attended and graduated from Bangs High School. After graduation, Benny joined the United States Navy where he served 21 years in the Korea and Vietnam theaters. He married Bettie Copeland in 1961 in Chicago, Illinois. After retirement from the Navy, Benjamin worked in hospital maintenance for 20 plus years. He was an excellent handyman in all areas and thought of highly by his friends, especially when difficult repair jobs came up. When Benjamin had free time, he loved to be outdoors where could hunt & fish or follow NASCAR.

Benjamin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bettie Bennett; sons, David Bennett and wife Lorrie of San Angelo, Gregory Bennett and wife Carla, also of San Angelo; sisters-in-law, Lila Copeland and Cherri Tedford; brothers-in-law, Clent Copeland and Joe Griffith; grandchildren, Tyler Bennett and wife Gabrielle, Connor Bennett, Jason and Ashley Kasper, Magin Palmer, Lindsey Worley, and Crystal Rungee; great-grandchildren, Cason and Cameron Rungee, Madison and Jackson Kasper, Isabell McDonald, and Grayson Roman; niece, Patti Lawson; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joann Bennett; sister-in-law, Jean Griffith; and brother-in-law, Johnny Tedford.